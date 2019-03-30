Sathish Ninasam-Uday Mehta’s film will be a sequel of 'Love in Mandya'

By Express News Service

Actor Sathish Ninasam and producer Uday K Mehta, who had previously associated for the film Love in Mandya, will be collaborating again. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the project will take off in April.

Speculation is rife that it is going to be a sequel to Love in Mandya - a romantic drama written and directed by Arasu Anthare and released in 2014.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the production house after they finalise the script and the director.

Meanwhile, Uday Mehta is looking to release his upcoming film, Singha starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and directed by Vijay Kiran.

As for Sathish, the actor, who was appreciated for his IAS officer’s role in Chambal, is looking forward to the release of Godhra. He is currently shooting for his Tamil debut.