Finally’ Kanchana arrives to Kannada on May Day

The initial plan of releasing this comedy horror drama was  on April 26.

Published: 01st May 2019

In Sandalwood, the number of films releasing in a year is comparatively less than other film industries in India. Along with this, many Kannada stars have only one or couple of releases per year. All these factors have made in roads  for dubbed films of other languages to get its release in Kannada too. This has been the buzz in Gandhinagar for a long period of time, and amongst the various Kannada producers and distributors, who are looking forward to release the most number of dubbed films in Karnataka. With a slew of films coming up in dubbing stages, including Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam, Kanchana 3 is the next one to join the league.

The initial plan of releasing this comedy horror drama was  on April 26. However, it is finally fixed to release on May 1, on the Labour’s Day. Kanchana 3 is directed by Raghava Lawerence and the dubbing rights in Kannada is done by Raghavendra Productions, which will be distributed by KSK Showreel in at least 70 theatres across Karnataka. This action horror comedy has already been released in Tamil as well in Telugu. Kanchana 3, a franchise of Muni series features Raghava Lawerence in the lead along with Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli among others.

