Ranam’s teaser and audio out today

The producer is now aiming for a June first week release. Ranam has Niranjan Babu as the film's cinematographer.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Makers of Ranam, who suffered a recent mishap after a cylinder blast in the last schedule, is all set to the launch the film’s teaser and songs today. The bilingual film, made in Kannada and Telugu and directed by V Samudra, stars activist Chethan in the role of a revolutionary freedom fighter, Che Guevara. The film also features Chiranjeevi as an encounter specialist along with Nithu Gowda in the female lead. She is among the eight new artistes part of the cast.

Ranam’s other attraction is Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Dev Gill of Magadheera fame playing pivotal roles. Made under RS Productions, Ranam has Gurukiran scoring the music, and children are said to be gracing the audio launch. According to the producer, they will first release the Kannada music and will be followed by the Telugu album in the next couple of days.

The producer is now aiming for a June first week release. Ranam has Niranjan Babu as the film’s cinematographer. The director of Ranam,V Samudra has previously worked in films like Simharasi, Mahanandi and Vijayadasami.

