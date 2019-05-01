Sagutha Doora Doora portrays mother-son sentiments

By Express News Service

Sagutha Doora Doora is a line from a classic song of yesteryears. “However, the film directed by Ravi Teja, has nothing to do with the previous film,” says producer Amit O Poojari, who is making his first productional venture. “The story is about a son’s journey to find his lost mother. It explores the sentiments between a mother and son. We went ahead with this title owing to its theme,” he says.

Interestingly, Sagutha Doora ... has stuntman- turned- villain, Mahehs playing the hero and Apekasha P Wadeyar in the female lead. “According to me, the content is king. There is no hero or heroine in our film. It’s about a film whose characters have gone on a journey,” says Amit, who had none other than actor Yash launching the film’s teaser on Tuesday.

The film, which has been presented to the Censor Board, is likely to get clearance in a week’s time. The team is looking at a May-end release. “This is my first venture, and I am dedicating it to all mothers. It was my mother who insisted I take up this project directed by Ravi Teja,” he says.The film’s music is by Manikanth Kadri, who has scored three songs for the film.