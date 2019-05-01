Sudeep to join Dabangg 3 sets this weekend

By Express News Service

Sudeep will be joining the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Dabbanng 3 on Saturday. Playing the role of the antagonist Sikander Bhardwaj in the Prabhudheva-directorial, Sudeep will face off against Salman’s Chulbul Pandey. Franchise regulars Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have also returned for the third instalment of the franchise, which began with Dabangg in 2010.

Dabbanng 3 marks Sudeep’s comeback to Bollywood after a decade. The actor has previously appeared in Hindi films like Phoonk, Rann, and Raktha Charitra. His Telugu film Eega was also dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.

Apart from his Kannada films such as Pailwaan and Kotigobba 3, Sudeep is also part of the Telugu period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Salman Khan’s upcoming release is Bharat (June 5). Post Dabangg 3, the actor will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt.