Bhinna wins award even before release

By Express News Service

Adarsh H Eshwarappa’s Bhinna has won the Best Screenplay Jury Award at the 9th Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards. Overwhelmed, the Shuddhi director says, “There were 700 entries, and our film was judged by filmmakers coming from at least seven different countries. Bhinna was among 30 other chosen films, which included short films and documentaries too.”

It seems Bhinna is following the Thithi route of getting festival time before a commercial release. “The film doesn’t have star power, and the word-of-mouth publicity from festivals will help us reach more people,” he says. “Such international recognition will give us more mileage, and will motivate audiences to catch the film in the 1st week of its release.”

Bhinna is Purple Rock Entertainers’ debut production, and Adarsh dedicates this film to legendary Kannada director Puttanna Kanagal. Paayal Radhakrishna, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Shashank Purushotham and Siddharth Madhyamika are part of the cast. This film, notable for absence of songs, has background music by Jesse Clinton.