Kavitha Gowda paired opposite Diganth in Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu

The comedy suspense thriller  is made under the Crystal Paark Cinemas banner, which has made films such as Chamak and Ayogya.

Kavitha Gowda, who made her transition from teleserials to films, is on a roll. The actor seems to be bagging interesting projects with her next being Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, in which she is paired opposite Diganth. The muhurath was held on Wednesday, when an official announcement was also made about the heroine and other actors in the cast.  For the actor who is part of Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, this project will be her second association with the production house. 

The comedy suspense thriller  is made under the Crystal Paark Cinemas banner, which has made films such as Chamak and Ayogya. This film marks the directorial debut of Nagaraj Bethur, and the story and dialogues have been written by Prasanna VM and Venu Hasralli. Huttu Habbada... has  Abhilash Kalatthi doing the camera work, while Srikanth Saraf will be at the editing desk. With the cast in place, the shooting for Huttu Habbada ...will begin shoot from May 6.

