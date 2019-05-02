Home Entertainment Kannada

Release date for Sudeep’s slew of films announced

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

Here’s good news for Sudeep fans who have been waiting to hear the release dates of his multiple films. The latest we hear is that S Krishna’s Pailwaan is slated to hit theatres on August 8. Produced under RRR Motion Pictures, the film will release in eight languages, including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi. While Akanaksha Singh is in the female lead, the film will see Suniel Shetty making his Kannada debut, along Suhashant Singh and, Kabir Duhan Singh in the cast. Now in the post production stage, the makers are working on the double to meet the target.

Next up, Kotigobba 3, is likely to release on November 1 (Kannada Rajyotsava). A third in the series, the film is helmed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. They recently wrapped up the third schedule, thus completing 60 per cent of the shoot. In fact, the story of the film has been penned by Sudeep. It also has Madonna Sebastin and Bollywood star Aftab Shivadasani making their foray into Kananda. The film, music of which is by Arjun Janya, features Shraddha Das and Ravi Shankar in the cast.

Meanwhile, Sudeep who is getting back to B-Town with Dabangg 3 series, starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudeva, has announced its release date as December 20. The shooting of the film has begun, and Sudeep will join the sets from May 4. The actor, who is part of the mega Tollywood project,  Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a historical drama starring Chiranjeevi, has confirmed that it will be out on January 18, 2020. It’s the story of a freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and has the actor playing the role of Avuku Raju.

