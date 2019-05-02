Home Entertainment Kannada

Vicky Kaushal,Katrina Kaif to team up for a love story?

The project is reportedly inspired from real life on the lines Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might soon be working together on an upcoming love story. Rumours of a collaboration between the two have been afloat ever since Katrina admitted on Koffee with Karan that she would like to work with Vicky. The duo later appeared on a chat show together, sparking further speculation. According to the buzz, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies is planning to produce an ‘intense love story’ starring Vicky and Katrina. The project is reportedly inspired from real life on the lines Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. However, nothing has been official announced regarding the film.

Vicky delivered the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019 so far with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He is presently filming for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming biopic on Udham Singh. The actor is also part of Karan Johar’s Takht and Aditya Dhar’s untitled next. Meanwhile, Katrina, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and Zero, has Salman Khan’s Bharat in the pipeline.

