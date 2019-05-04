Home Entertainment Kannada

Brinda Acharya ready for debut with Premam Poojyam

She makes her foray into silver screen with Prem’s 25th, Premam Poojyam, a film directed by Raghavendra, who is a doctor-turned-director. 

Over the years, Brinda Acharya has managed to create a niche for herself on the small screen. Having acted in Kannada mythological serials - Mahakali as Rathi and as the lead heroine Damini in a mega serial - Shani-- she is yet another heroine, who is making a transition to tinsel town. 
Brinda Acharya

The film, which went on floors from May 2, will see her joining the sets soon. “I’ve finally gotten out of mythological roles. I feel lucky to start my film career with this one,” says the Mangalurean, who was previously staying in Mumbai, and has now shifted base to Bengaluru. “The recognition I got from my mythological serials itself got me work. I had a small role in Mahakali, which caught the attention of the makers of Shani. That serial was a turning point for me, and I got a number of offers from serials and films. Finally, I bagged this project. It feels overwhelming to work with an enthusiastic bunch,” she says.

An engineer, who quit her job to follow her passion, Brinda says she was always interested in extra curricular activities, which family was always supportive of. “That’s the reason I was able to do this. Luckily, when I wanted to get into the glamour business, everything happened at the right time,” she says.
Ready to start shoot from Monday, she wants to dedicate her time to Premam Poojyam. “This is my launch project and I want to give my 100 per cent to it,” says Brinda, who will also  be sharing screen space with Aindrita Ray. “She is a senior actor. I’m lucky to associate with her and Prem Sir,” she says
Premam Poojyam has Naveen Kumar handling the camera, and the director himself scoring the film’s music.

