A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Way back in 2008, Sudeep slowly but steadily made his foray into Bollywood with films like Phoonk, followed with Rann and Rakhta Charitra. While this also led to speculations on his shifting base to the film capital, he had only one reply: “’When the director calls me, I just go, deliver and return.”

This is something the actor sticks to even today. A variety of films have taken Sudeep to different regions, and once again has taken him to Bollywood. After 10 years, he will star in Prabhudeva’s directorial Dabangg 3 , starring Salman Khan. “It’s nice not to have too many minds thinking at the same time isn’t it? Let the director do the thinking, and I’ll do the acting.

What is expected from me is delivering my work. That doesn’t change. I still go, deliver, return, gym and swim,” he says. As the actor gets on to the Dabangg 3 sets in an e-mail interaction he tells us that language is no longer a barrier for any film lover.

Bollywood is not a new industry to you. But it’s 10 years since you did a Hindi film.

Nothing is new to me anymore, yet everything is. It’s a fact as well as a perspective. My last one was Raktha Charitra. Post RC it was my personal choice to concentrate on Kannada films which I still continue to do. But then there came Eega (directed by SS Rajamouli) and it took me in a different direction. I have never been a planner and have always gone with the flow.

Whether Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, you’ve gone places with your projects. But is Bollywood in a different league?

South films today have caught the attention of people across India. Language is no longer a barrier for any film lover. Yet, Hindi films have its high (sic) when it comes to the business and reach. A film like Baahubali surely got its due outside the Telugu fraternity because of the pan-India release. Today, many films are being planned in this manner to reach out far and wide. So, Bollywood has its credibilities. As for equalities, if you are speaking about money spent or creatives, yes of course, for me, it’s the same across all industries.

According to reports, Prabhudeva had you in mind for this particular role in Dabangg 3 right from the beginning. Is that right?

I only know it’s mine now - that’s the end line for me. This is the beginning of my journey with this team and a brand called ‘Dabangg’.

Have you watched the previous Dabangg series ? What did you think about the commercial pot boiler?

It’s rare that a film becomes a brand and has its own fan following. I have been one of those who has followed Dabangg . Being a part of this brand is exciting as well as a responsibility. I need to live up to what’s expected out of me, and that worries me. Speaking about Dabangg , it’s all about Chulbul Pandey and that’s the only way a ‘Dabangg’ can happen.

You’re a superstar in your own league. How do you feel sharing screen space with another super star, Salman Khan?

I have always adored Salman for the human being he is. Working with him is a new experience. I have no idea what to expect. I suddenly feel like a newcomer and the first few hours on set is surely going to be a tester. This newness is exciting to me as well as getting me tense. In two words it’s awesomeness personified.

You play an antagonist Sikander Bharadwaj in Dabangg 3. For an actor of your stature, what is the difference between being a hero and villain on screen?

Hero is all about being good and only good. I surely enjoy it. But a villain is about making the hero look good, which I enjoy even more.

Did you agree to play this role for your friend Sohail Khan or for the director Prabhudeva or for the character. Or did you take it up because you will be associating with Salman Khan?

Somehow everything was served on a platter to me. Dabangg 3 is a full meal. My brother Sohail is responsible for this working out. With Prabhu sir directing it, having a face to face role with Chulbul Pandey is the icing on the cake. Let me say Chulbul Pandey, rather than Salman Khan sir because it makes me feel less tense.

What are your favourite Salman Khan films?

I loved him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. His role in Andaz Apna Apna and Dabangg were great. More than all this, I adore him as a person. He’s a warm and there are only

two characteristics to his personality - “He either likes you or he doesn’t.”

Any other project lined up in Hindi ?

No.

What is the status on your upcoming Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

I’m done with my part of the film. It was a great experience indeed to have worked with Chiranjeevi sir under the guidance of Surrender Reddy.