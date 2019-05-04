Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to begin 2020 with Antagoni Shetty 

Looks like Rishab Shetty’s role as Detective Diwakar in Bell Bottom has grabbed eyeballs.

Published: 04th May 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Antagoni Shetty

By Express News Service

Looks like Rishab Shetty’s role as Detective Diwakar in Bell Bottom has grabbed eyeballs. He is now all set to catch the attention with yet another interesting project , Antagoni Shetty, in which Rishab will be playing the lead and also producing the film. Directed by Samarth Kadkol, the film has been written by him, and also the screenplay along with  Sripad Joshi. 

The makers have revealed the first poster, and according to the director, the success of the film relies on the title. “Though the official announcement has been made, we are planning to go ahead with the project only in January 2020,” says Samrath, who is all excited to helm a film for Rishab. 

“The comedy drama will have Antogoni Shetty travelling for 15 years - 2004 to 2019...it’s something different that the 

Kannada,” explains the first-time director. “After watching Rishabh’s performance in Bell Bottom, I felt that only he could carry off the role in Antagoni Shetty,” he says. The film’s script is ready and the film will take off once Rishab is done with his current commitment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Video
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp