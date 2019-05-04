Rishab Shetty to begin 2020 with Antagoni Shetty 

By Express News Service

Looks like Rishab Shetty’s role as Detective Diwakar in Bell Bottom has grabbed eyeballs. He is now all set to catch the attention with yet another interesting project , Antagoni Shetty, in which Rishab will be playing the lead and also producing the film. Directed by Samarth Kadkol, the film has been written by him, and also the screenplay along with Sripad Joshi.

The makers have revealed the first poster, and according to the director, the success of the film relies on the title. “Though the official announcement has been made, we are planning to go ahead with the project only in January 2020,” says Samrath, who is all excited to helm a film for Rishab.

“The comedy drama will have Antogoni Shetty travelling for 15 years - 2004 to 2019...it’s something different that the

Kannada,” explains the first-time director. “After watching Rishabh’s performance in Bell Bottom, I felt that only he could carry off the role in Antagoni Shetty,” he says. The film’s script is ready and the film will take off once Rishab is done with his current commitment.