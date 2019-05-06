Vinay Rajkumar gets into the boxing ring

By Express News Service

Ahead of his birthday on May 7, Vinay Rajkumar seems to have already got a gift. The actor has already signed his fifth film, for which he will be associating with producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. Vinay will be essaying the role of a boxer in the film.

This project is also creating a buzz since it marks the debut of DOP Karm Chawla. The cameraman who has associated with films like Ulidavaru Kandante, Kirik Party, Humble Politician Nogaraj and Avane Srimannarayana, will mark his directorial debut in this yet-to-be-titled project.

While making an official announcement on the same, the makers also released Vinay’s look, which show signifies his role. The actor will be playing a role of boxer in the film written by Karm Chawla himself.

For Pushkar, this will be the eleventh project made under the banner. “We wanted someone who would look the role and Vinay will go through a transformation. From not being into fitness at all to turning boxer, he’s come a long way. With his lean frame and height, we thought he was the perfect fit. Moreover, we wanted a raw face, so that we could register the transformation.” he says.

The team plans to go on floors from July. Apart from Vinay, Gopal Deshpande, who will featuring as Vinay’s coach, has been brought on board. Auditions for the female lead will take place soon, as the team is in the process of finalising the rest of the artistes and technicians.

‘Dream project for me’

Vinay, who is associating with Pushkar films and Karm Chawla for the first time, says it is a ‘dream project’ for him. “Compared to all my previous films, this one needs a lot of work. The time and dedication will be a lot more. The film is based on sports, and subject is new to the Kannada industry. I have already started preparation and am gearing to start the shooting,” says Vinay, who is planning to juggle between Gramayana and this project.