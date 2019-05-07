Home Entertainment Kannada

I Love You given U/A certification

Being a bilungual project, made in Kannada and Telugu, the director will be getting a clearance for the latter in the next three days.

A still from I Love You

By Express News Service

Upendra and Chandru’s combo film — I Love You — has got a clearance from the Censor Board. The film has gotten a U/A certification. The director is waiting for the Real Star to return from his holiday after which the release date will be decided. “I am planning the release in May, but will take a call once Upendra is back this week. Depending on the time we require for promotions, we will decide when the film will hit theatres,” he says.  

Being a bilungual project, made in Kannada and Telugu, the director will be getting a clearance for the latter in the next three days. Considering I Love You needs to be promoted in two languages, in all likelihood, the film’s release might move to June,” says Chandru, adding, “Our viewers have been asking about the release, especially since they will be watching Upendra on the silver screen nearly after two years. I Love You brings together the actor and director for the second time after Brahma. With Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda as the female leads, the film has Kiran Thotambyle composing music and background score by Gurukiran.

