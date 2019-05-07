Home Entertainment Kannada

Raghu Dixit makes acting debut with Garuda

Get ready to watch musician Raghu Dixit who makes his acting debut in Dhanakumar’s directorial Garuda.

Raghu Dixit

By Express News Service

Get ready to watch musician Raghu Dixit who makes his acting debut in Dhanakumar’s directorial Garuda. The singer and music composer, who made a name on a national and international level will now face the camera. His role is inspired by former IPS officer and current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.  

The singer-turned-actor has completed the shoot, for the film that stars Siddarth Mahesh in the lead and features three heroines - Aindrita Ray, Ashika Ranganath and Kamna Jetmalani. The film, which has been in the making for sometime now, is left with patch work. Post production has just begun.

