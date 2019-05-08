Amar’s Kodagu connection

By Express News Service

Abhishek's debut project, Amar, has been creating a buzz with its audio track. While the team in association with Anand Audio has released three songs - Marethu Hoyithe, Heege and Onde Aetige — which have hit the chartbusters, the fourth song is also likely to create a sensation since it will be in Kodava language.

This song, Joruu paattu aata adaadana peggaru mele peggu haakana, sung by director and singer Jessie Gift with lyrics by Kiran Kaverappa and music composed by Arjun Janya, will release in the coming days. It is supposedly a delightful track dedicated to Kodavas, and features Darshan, who plays a pivotal role in the film. He, along with the lead pairs —

Abhishek and Tanya Hope, Rachita Ram and Nirup Bhandari— will make a special appearance in this song.

Abhishek’s first film, directed by Nagshekar with DOP by Satya Hegde, will have many specials. The romantic drama, made under Sandesh Productions, has been shot in a record number of locations. Set against a biking backdrop, the film’s second half is mostly shot in picturesque Switzerland. A song and a few scenes are shot in Malaysia. Having got a U/A certification, the film will hit theatres on May 31.