Dhananjay turns lyricist for D/o Parvathamma

Hariprriya has everything going for her 25th - D/o Parvathamma.

Published: 08th May 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sumalatha and Hariprriya

By Express News Service

Hariprriya has everything going for her 25th - D/o Parvathamma. The makers of the film directed by J Shankar, also featuring Sumalatha in a pivotal role, are releasing the first video song from the album. Interestingly, Dhananjay aka Daali has turned lyricist.

The actor is now exploring his writing skills, and has penned a song Jeevakalli Jeevabete, music forwhich is composed by Midhun Mukundan. The latter has also rendered his voice for the track along with Karthik Chennoji Rao and Narayan Sharma. The first track, to be out under PRK audio, will be released by Bharaate hero, Sriimurali today.

D/o Parvthamma, made under Disha Entertainments, will be hitting theatres on May 24 and features Hariprriya in the role of an investigative officer, and has Suraj Gowda as part of the cast.

J Shankar

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp