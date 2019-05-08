Home Entertainment Kannada

Jagapati Babu to ‘lock horns’ with darshan in Roberrt

The two will share screen space for the first time in Tharun Sudhir’s directorial

The muhurath of Darshan-starrer Robert, directed by Tharun Sudhir, was held on May 7 after which shooting for the film began yesterday. Even so, the makers have managed to keep the storyline and other details related to the film under wraps. So far, only the lead hero has been finalised and others are still being figured out. 

The big news is that Roberrt will star Jagapati Babu, the actor who is currently most in demand for antagonist and pivotal roles. He will be playing a villain in the emotional action thriller. The south Indian actor will join the sets from this week. This big-budget project, made under Umapathy Films, will see Darshan and Jagapati sharing screen space for the first time. This will be the latter’s third outing in Kannada and he will be ‘locking horns’ with the Challenging Star.

A 45-day schedule has been planned, and shooting will begin in Bengaluru at Kanteerava Studio. The makers have put forth some conditions for the artistes and technicians, including a bang on mobile phones. The team is  yet to zero-in on the female lead and the music director.

Jagapati Babu

