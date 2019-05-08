Home Entertainment Kannada

Ratnamanjari  heroines kept in dark on film’s climax  

Ratnamanjari has music by Harshavardhan Raj and cinematography by Pretham Tegginamane.

Akhila Prakash,Pallavi Raju,Shraddha Saliana

By Express News Service

We have heard of directors and production houses wanting to maintain suspense until a film’s release. However, here is director PraSidh of Ratnamanjari, who has managed to keep the climax portions under wraps even from his teammates, including the three heroines - Akhila Prakash, Pallavi Raju and Shraddha Saliana.

“I had a reason to do this. Initially I was planning to cast known faces for the film. Since the screen space for two heroines was less compared to the lead, they didn’t want to be part of the project. However, I wanted to stick to my story line, and decided to go with fresh faces,” says the director, adding that he had laid the condition that he would not be revealing the climax until the release date. “I told them that they will know who ‘Ratnamanjari’ is when the audience does,” he says.  In fact, the three actors are very anxious and are waiting for May 17, when the suspense will be out. PraSidh had not revealed the climax to the technicians too till they watched the film at the edit desk. The film, produced by NRI Kannadigas, features Raj Charan as the hero. Ratnamanjari has music by Harshavardhan Raj and cinematography by Pretham Tegginamane.

