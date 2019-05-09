‘Anushka was life-threatening project’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Amrutha Iyengar is slowly getting comfortable in the industry. The actor is currently juggling three projects - Shooting for O, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger directed by Suri, and a yet-to-be-titled project being directed by Shivas Tejas and starring Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Amrutha Iyengar

However, mention the film Anushka to Amrutha and she immediately goes one and a half years back in time, for that’s when she invested a lot of efforts in this film. For the Devaraj Kumar directorial, she went about doing the kind of work that’s usually reserved for heroes - horse riding, fight stunts, etc.

“Shooting for Anushka was like a life-threatening experience, because I would often have to do risky shots. For instance, I had a fight sequence while riding a horse, and they would often detonate bombs placed in the background. This would really instil fear in me.”

The actor, however, braved the experience. “Since I didn’t want to go with a body double, I ended up getting bruised. Irrespective of the film’s outcome, which we will find out soon as the film will be released this week, for me, Anushka was definitely experimental. After being part of this film, I am far stronger and confident when doing an action sequence now, or if I need to ride a horse,” says Amrutha whose role has two shades in this fantasy drama.

Produced by S K Gangadhar, Anushka, which was slated for release in three languages, will be out only in Kannada for now, followed by Telugu and Tamil. Apart from Amrutha, the film stars Rupesh Shetty, Sadhu Kokila, Adhi Lokesh and Rumasharma.

Having started her career when she was 19 years old in Simha Hakida Hejje, she is happy to be getting noticed in the industry. “I have directors placing faith in my acting and considering me for their projects. Moreover, there are different genres on my platter, and in a short span of time, I am getting to play varied characters,” says Amrutha, who also hints at stepping into Kollywood soon. “I am in talks for a Tamil project, and can speak about the project only when I sign on the dotted line,” she says.