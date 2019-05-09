Girmit  to release in five languages

By Express News Service

Ravi Basrur is a man of many talents. The director and music composer is attempting to take his upcoming film, Girmit, to a larger audience, by simultaneously releasing it in five languages. The makers, who have released the first look poster, officially announced that a dubbed version of the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi in addition to Kannada.

While the Tamil and Malayalam version are titled Podi Mass, the Telugu and Hindi versions are titled Pakka Mass. “The title signifies that our film, which comprises over 280 children in the cast, will be a pucca commercial potboiler,” says the director, adding, “The dubbing process for all the languages is currently going on and will be completed in a week’s time.”

Meanwhile, watch out for the teaser of the film — presented by Puneeth Rajkumar, who has also lent his voice for a song— on May 10. Produced by NS Rajkumar, the makers are ready to present it to the censor board vanytime soon.