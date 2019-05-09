Home Entertainment Kannada

Girmit  to release in five languages

Director Ravi Basrur will simultaenously dub and release film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi

Published: 09th May 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

First Look Poster

By Express News Service

Ravi Basrur is a man of many talents. The director and music composer is attempting to take his upcoming film, Girmit, to a larger audience, by simultaneously releasing it in five languages. The makers, who have released the first look poster, officially announced that a dubbed version of the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi in addition to Kannada.

While the Tamil and Malayalam version are titled Podi Mass, the Telugu and Hindi versions are titled Pakka Mass. “The title signifies that our film, which comprises over 280 children in the cast, will be a pucca commercial potboiler,” says the director, adding, “The dubbing process for all the languages is currently going on and will be completed in a week’s time.”

Meanwhile, watch out for the teaser of the film — presented by Puneeth Rajkumar, who has also lent his voice for a song— on May 10. Produced by NS Rajkumar, the makers are ready to present it to the censor board vanytime soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
Video
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp