Rewind  to mark Thej’s Kannada debut

The actor will also direct the bilingual film, to be made in Kannada and Tamil. Team is in discussion with a Chinese actor to play the villain’s role 

Thej

By Express News Service

Thej calls himself a true blue Bengalurean, even though the actor’s initial career started with Kollywood. He has so far worked in films like Konjam Veyil Konjam Mazhai, Kadhalukuu Maranaam illai, Gaantham and Mozhivathu Yathnail.

After nine years, Thej is now set to make his debut in a Kannada film. The film, titled Rewind, will also have the actor take the director’s chair. Sharing the first few posters of the film, Thej says, “With speculative fiction, Rewind is a family thriller. The film will be bilingual,

(Kannada and Tamil) and to begin with, we have planned a schedule in Bengaluru and Singapore. We are also planning to shoot the thriller at exotic locations in Germany and Lithuania, among other places.”
The film will have two heroines. The makers have at present signed up Chandana as one of the female leads. Rewind will also feature Sampath Kumar in a prominent role, along with Sundar Raj, Mandya Ravi and Anand. “Discussions are going on between the team and a famous Chinese actor to play the role of a vicious villain,” says Thej.

Rewind’s music will be composed by Sabesh Solomon. He was previously associated with popular music director, Harrish Jayraj. Cinematographer Prem, who has worked in Telugu film Ala Modalayindi, will be cranking the camera for this film.

