Home Entertainment Kannada

Uppi to say ‘I Love You’ on June 14

Published: 09th May 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rachita Ram & Upendra

By Express News Service

All Upendra fans, who have been waiting to watch the Real Star on big screen, here’s some news to cheer you up. The release date of his upcoming film has finally been announced. The bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu will hit theatres on June 14. This was decided by director R Chandru in consultation with Upendra. The actor, who is currently on holiday with his family, will be back on May 17, which is when he will start with the film’s promotion. With the final date having been locked, the makers are planning a large-scale release. In all likelihood, I Love You will hit 1,000 screens. With Upendra in the lead, the film also features Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda in the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
Video
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp