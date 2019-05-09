Uppi to say ‘I Love You’ on June 14

By Express News Service

All Upendra fans, who have been waiting to watch the Real Star on big screen, here’s some news to cheer you up. The release date of his upcoming film has finally been announced. The bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu will hit theatres on June 14. This was decided by director R Chandru in consultation with Upendra. The actor, who is currently on holiday with his family, will be back on May 17, which is when he will start with the film’s promotion. With the final date having been locked, the makers are planning a large-scale release. In all likelihood, I Love You will hit 1,000 screens. With Upendra in the lead, the film also features Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda in the cast.