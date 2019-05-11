Home Entertainment Kannada

Addhuri 2  is now in the making

Made under CMR Productions, the film will feature Upendra’s nephew, Niranjan Sudhindra and will mark the directorial debut of Venkatesh

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After the success of Addhuri in 2012, the second part, Addhuri 2, is in the making. The first part marked the debut of Dhruva Sarja and was directed by AP Arjun. The film saw an unprecedented response from all over Karnataka and went on to become a box-office success. It gave Action Prince a break right in his debut. However, for Addhuri 2, producer Shankar Reddy of CMR Productions along with Mohan, is considering bringing Upendra’s nephew, Niranjan Sudhindra, on board as the hero. It will be helmed by Venkatesh, for whom it will be his directorial debut.

This will be Niranjan’s (who started off his career with 2nd Half that also featured Priyanka Upendra) third film after HB Siddhu’s Nan Hudugaru Kathe.  The actor is said to be preparing for the character, and he has been given time to train,  after which the production house has planned to launch the film. An official announcement may be made in a month or two.

