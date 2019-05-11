Ramesh Aravind in experimental mode for Shivaji Surathkal 

By Express News Service

Popular actor Ramesh Aravind’s next, Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya, is not only the title of the film and is also the name of the protagonist played by Ramesh Aravind. We hear that a special look has been designed for the actor. According to director Akash Srivastsava, this is the first time he will be sporting a beard. “Nearly four months have elapsed since he has shaved,” says Akash, sharing latest stills with City Express.

“The film traverses two different timelines. Shivaji is the only character who appears in both the timelines, and in order to avoid any confusion that might arise in the minds of the audience, we decided to go ahead with this rugged look for the present timeline in the film,” he says.

The film has completed about 80 per cent of the shoot, mostly in Madikeri and parts in Bengaluru. Even as they are yet to complete shooting of the film, they have started the first round of editing.

Throwing light on Ramesh’s character, Akash says, “Shivaji is the most able investigating officer in the state crime branch. With a razor sharp mind and an uncanny ability to analyse a crime, Shivaji is the crime branch’s first choice for high profile cases. His unorthodox methods of deduction coupled with his unique ability to re-imagine the events leading up to the crime is what Ramesh will portray.”

The film, made under Anjnadri Cine Creations, has Radhika Chetan playing the role of a lawyer and Ramesh Aravind’s wife. Her character is supposedly the highlight of the film. The cast also includes Aarohi Narayan, who essays a role of a psychiatrist, and Raghavendra Govinda, who will be seen as Ramesh’s sidekick in Shivaji Shurathkal. The story, written by the director along with Abhijith, has music scored by Judah Sandhy. The camerawork is handled by Guruprasad MG, while Sachchina Heggar has specially designed the costumes for the thriller.