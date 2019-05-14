Home Entertainment Kannada

Here’s why Dheeren Rajkumar went to a dubbing studio sans brushing his teeth

According to director, the actor was was asked to do so to get the right bass voice

Published: 14th May 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dheeren Rajkumar has entered the dubbing studio for his debut, Daari Tappida Maga, directed by Anil Kumar. But, Anil laid down some unusual conditions, including the fact that he should come in for his dubbing early morning without brushing his teeth and not have any conversations ahead of those in the studio.    

The reason for this, we hear, is that the director wanted him to have a bass voice. According to Anil, this exercise, which was done for a week, worked well. “Dheeren’s character requires him to have a bass voice. Which is why we asked him to follow our instructions and come to the studio at 6 am without brushing his teeth or without speaking with anybody. This was just a rough version, and he will have do this again for the final version, which will be after the final trimming,” the director tells us.

Meanwhile, Manvitha Harish, who was shooting in Jodhpur for Rajasthan Diaries is back in Bengaluru, and will soon start dubbing her portions. Dheeren’s first film, made under Jayanna Combines, has music scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Shivu. The cast includes senior actors Charan Raj, Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila.

Ravi Varma choreographs fight sequence for Dheeren

A major action schedule will kick-off starting today. A huge festive set up has been created at the Magadi temple for the fight sequences, which will be choreographed by Ravi Varma. The team will then be left with one more song, which they plan to shoot in June.

Comments

