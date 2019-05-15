Director Kumar hopes to catch attention with Charlie Chaplin title

By Express News Service

Kumar’s debut venture Chemistry of Kariyappa was received with critical acclaim. Now, for his second project, he is making sure it is bigger than his first attempt. First off, he has chosen the title Charlie Chaplin, which is likely to create a buzz.

The film will also see singer, music director and Bigg Boss contestant Naveen Sajju making his acting debut. Tabla Nani will also be playing one of the leads in the film, and the makers of which are in talks with Shivaraj KR Pete to play a major character. “Chemistry of Kariyappa was appreciated by the audience for its comic timing. This one too, will have a humour element, which is evident from the title,” says Kumar.

Having seen Naveen Sajju during his stint at the Bigg Boss house, Kumar decided to cast him in it. “He has a good fan following. It will be interesting to see another aspect to him. I think he will best suit this particular character that I have sketched,” the director says.

The film is in the final stage of the scripting process, and the team, after a month-long workshop, will start shoot from July. “The entire team of Chemistry of Kariyappa will be working on this project,” he says. Apart from playing the lead, Naveen Sajju will also score the film’s music and Shiva Seena has been

roped in as the film’s cinematographer.