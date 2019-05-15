Home Entertainment Kannada

Here’s Sudeep’s good luck message to actor-director Duniya Vijay

Vijay’s film is on the  underworld subject  and  also involves IAS and IPS officers.

Duniya Vijay and Charan Raj

By Express News Service

Duniya Vijay, who is exploring his abilities as a  director with Salaga, is ably backed by his industry peers. One among them is Sudeep, who was the first to wish him good luck. “It’s always a great moment when smone takes an extra step. Sometimes to discover ourselves. sometimes for an excitement n sometimes for progress. An actor turning director is a great high,, a huge pressure too. My best wishes Vijay. Enjoy this moment,, rise n shine., (sic)” he wrote on Twitter.

Sudeep

In response, Vijay tweeted: “Sir, Thank you for the tweet from bottom of my heart.I believe in the mantra of “When all else fails try patience” and this is where it has got me. With industry veterans like you backing me up, I am hoping the almighty gives me the strength to pull this one through @KicchaSudeep. (sic).”

Vijay’s film is on the  underworld subject  and  also involves IAS and IPS officers. Now in the pre-production stage, the film’s music director Charan Raj started with song recording on Tuesday.  Salaga will be K P Srikanth’s second venture as producer, the muhurath for which has been fixed for on June 6. Interestingly, the technicians and a couple of actors from hit film Tagaru are collaborating with Vijay in his first directorial.

