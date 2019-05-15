‘Heroine-centric films need encouragement from audience’

By Express News Service

Closer to the results of the Assembly elections on May 23, fans have been wishing Sumalatha luck. At a media interaction to talk about her upcoming film, D/o Parvathamma, the senior actor thanked the film industry for the support she has been receiving. “Since I am also busy juggling a project, it’s my duty as an actor to be as much a part of it without political matters coming in the way,” she said.

In the film, Sumalatha, who shares screen space with Hariprriya, plays the role of her mother. “D/o Parvathamma is Hariprriya’s movie,” said Sumalatha, adding that having worked in five languages and in around 200 films, this is the first time she is part of a thriller genre. “The mother-daughter relationship is related, and the play off between Haripriyya and me is natural,” said Sumalatha, adding that the film is a heroine-centric subject. “Such subjects are not common and require audience encouragement,” she pointed out.