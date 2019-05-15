Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Heroine-centric films need encouragement from audience’

Closer to the results of the Assembly elections on May 23, fans have been wishing Sumalatha luck.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Closer to the results of the Assembly elections on May 23, fans have been wishing Sumalatha luck. At a media interaction to talk about her upcoming film, D/o Parvathamma, the senior actor thanked the film industry for the support she has been receiving. “Since I am also busy juggling a project, it’s my duty as an actor to be as much a part of it without political matters coming in the way,” she said.

In the film, Sumalatha, who shares screen space with Hariprriya, plays the role of her mother. “D/o Parvathamma is Hariprriya’s movie,” said Sumalatha, adding that having worked in five languages and in around 200 films, this is the first time she is part of a thriller genre. “The mother-daughter relationship is related, and the play off between Haripriyya and me is natural,” said Sumalatha, adding that the film is a heroine-centric subject. “Such subjects are not common and require audience encouragement,” she pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
Video
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp