Home Entertainment Kannada

Samhaarini gets Pooja Gandhi back in action

This debut venture of producer Vinod Shabreesh, is an out-and-out action drama, which has elements of friendship and comedy.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Gandhi.

By Express News Service

Pooja Gandhi, who is back in action with K Jawahar’s debut directorial Samhaarini, is quick to caution that she doesn’t want it to be called her comeback film. “If an actor does not take up a project for a year or so, it doesn’t mean he or she has refrained from the industry.  After Dandupalya, I kept myself aloof for sometime, and didn’t accept any offer. In fact, I met the makers of Samharini three months after they approached me. But, the moment I heard the story, I said yes to the project. The subject was good, and my character sketch was something new,” she says.

Pooja Gandhi

This debut venture of producer Vinod Shabreesh, is an out-and-out action drama, which has elements of friendship and comedy. According to him, it’s a subject that every woman of today will relate to. “The whole film takes place in Moodgiri, Chikmagaluru,” says Pooja, who says shooting the action sequences was strenuous. “With actors like Rahul Dev, Ravi Kale, Kishore, involved in it, it was more like an action-reaction kind of a film. However, the action sequences used to get me exhausted,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pooja Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
Video
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp