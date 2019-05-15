Samhaarini gets Pooja Gandhi back in action

By Express News Service

Pooja Gandhi, who is back in action with K Jawahar’s debut directorial Samhaarini, is quick to caution that she doesn’t want it to be called her comeback film. “If an actor does not take up a project for a year or so, it doesn’t mean he or she has refrained from the industry. After Dandupalya, I kept myself aloof for sometime, and didn’t accept any offer. In fact, I met the makers of Samharini three months after they approached me. But, the moment I heard the story, I said yes to the project. The subject was good, and my character sketch was something new,” she says.

Pooja Gandhi

This debut venture of producer Vinod Shabreesh, is an out-and-out action drama, which has elements of friendship and comedy. According to him, it’s a subject that every woman of today will relate to. “The whole film takes place in Moodgiri, Chikmagaluru,” says Pooja, who says shooting the action sequences was strenuous. “With actors like Rahul Dev, Ravi Kale, Kishore, involved in it, it was more like an action-reaction kind of a film. However, the action sequences used to get me exhausted,” she says.