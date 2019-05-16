Muniratna Kurukshetra to finally see light of day

By Express News Service

Looks like Muniratna Kurukshetra will finally see the light of day, as producer Muniratna is likely to make a big announcement this weekend. This, we hear, is about the release date of the film. Meanwhile, there are various speculations about the release date of Darshan’s 50th film directed by Naganna.

According to a little birdie, the production house, which is ready with the film in the 2D and 3D versions, plans to release it by end of June. There will be a grand audio launch in the first week of June. The music rights acquired by Lahari.

The epic, made in Kannada, will simultaneously be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu Malayalam and Hindi. The title poster was released recently.

The mythological drama comprises an ensemble cast, including Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Sonu Sood.