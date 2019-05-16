Home Entertainment Kannada

Muniratna Kurukshetra to finally see light of day

The epic, made in Kannada, will simultaneously be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu Malayalam and Hindi.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

MuniratnaKurukshetra

Arjun and Darshan Thoogudeepa in Muniratna Kurukshetra.

By Express News Service

Looks like Muniratna Kurukshetra will finally see the light of day, as producer Muniratna is likely to make a big announcement this weekend. This, we hear, is about the release date of the film. Meanwhile, there are various speculations about the release date of Darshan’s 50th film directed by Naganna.

According to a little birdie, the production house, which is ready with the film in the 2D and 3D versions, plans to release it by end of June. There will be a grand audio launch in the first week of June. The music rights acquired by Lahari.   

The epic, made in Kannada, will simultaneously be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu Malayalam and Hindi. The title poster was released recently. 

The mythological drama comprises an ensemble cast, including Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Sonu Sood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muniratna Kurukshetra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
Video
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp