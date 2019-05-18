Home Entertainment Kannada

Anthology Katha Sangama to hit theatres in first week of July

Katha Sangama, a film that brings together seven directors, is now a finished project. It is yet another interesting film spearheaded by Rishab Shetty.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Katha Sangama, a film that brings together seven directors, is now a finished project. It is yet another interesting film spearheaded by Rishab Shetty. “An anthology titled Katha Sangama was earlier helmed by Puttanna Kanagal, and this film, an amalgamation of seven short stories,  bearing the same title will be the second one,” says Rishab. “While veteran director Puttanna Kanagal directed a film combining various books, this has various directors exploring different subjects. I have directed the directors on how to go about the film, and each story comes with different flavours,” he adds. 

Each film has an average of 20-minute run time. The directors are Kiranraj K, Rahul P K, Sumant Bhat, Shashi Kumar, Karan Anant, Chrajith PB and Jaishankar. “This project will present the talents who mostly worked as my associates and who showed director’s potential. Only two directors - Jaishankar and Karan Anant - are outsiders. The latter was selected at a short film competition,” he reveals.

According to Rishab, the film has different scripts, which are not linked to one another, and an interesting genre to explore. “This project had me taking a different kind of a responsibility, right from choosing technicians, story, how it needs to be portrayed. More than a task, it was a disciplined act from my end,” he says. 

Katha Sangama, produced by HK Prakash under Sree Devi Productions, features Rishab in front of the camera in one of the short films. “This will be a total family entertainer, and is meant for all kinds of audiences. The film is now in post-production work, and we are looking  for a release in the first week of July,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
Video
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp