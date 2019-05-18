Anthology Katha Sangama to hit theatres in first week of July

By Express News Service

Katha Sangama, a film that brings together seven directors, is now a finished project. It is yet another interesting film spearheaded by Rishab Shetty. “An anthology titled Katha Sangama was earlier helmed by Puttanna Kanagal, and this film, an amalgamation of seven short stories, bearing the same title will be the second one,” says Rishab. “While veteran director Puttanna Kanagal directed a film combining various books, this has various directors exploring different subjects. I have directed the directors on how to go about the film, and each story comes with different flavours,” he adds.

Each film has an average of 20-minute run time. The directors are Kiranraj K, Rahul P K, Sumant Bhat, Shashi Kumar, Karan Anant, Chrajith PB and Jaishankar. “This project will present the talents who mostly worked as my associates and who showed director’s potential. Only two directors - Jaishankar and Karan Anant - are outsiders. The latter was selected at a short film competition,” he reveals.

According to Rishab, the film has different scripts, which are not linked to one another, and an interesting genre to explore. “This project had me taking a different kind of a responsibility, right from choosing technicians, story, how it needs to be portrayed. More than a task, it was a disciplined act from my end,” he says.

Katha Sangama, produced by HK Prakash under Sree Devi Productions, features Rishab in front of the camera in one of the short films. “This will be a total family entertainer, and is meant for all kinds of audiences. The film is now in post-production work, and we are looking for a release in the first week of July,” he says.