Upendra back to playing double role

The yet-to-be-titled film, which marks the directorial debut of Maurya, is being made by Crystal Paark Cinemas; muhurath is on May 24 while shooting will begin on May 27

Published: 18th May 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra (File photo)

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The project by Upendra, collaborating with producer TR Chandrashekar, about which he made an announcement last year, is set to take off soon. The muhurath for the yet-to-be-titled film will take place on May 24 while the shooting will begin on May 27. The story, that marks the directorial debut of DN Maurya, has a lot of surprises in store for viewers. The commercial film, which blends entertainment with philosophy, has Upendra featuring in a double role.

One of the characters will see the Real Star playing the role of a philosopher. Uppi has played dual roles earlier as well, and was even seen in triple characters in films like Hollywood, Superstar, Godfather and Upendra Matte Ba. The makers have brought on board heroines Sonal Monterio and Meghana Raj as female leads.

The film also sees the collaboration of Upendra and music director Gurukiran, who will compose the songs and score the background score. Bharat Parashuram, who has previously worked in the Birbal Trilogy, has been signed up as the film’s cinematographer.

Film’s title may be either Buddhivanta 2 or Pithamaha The team is considering two title possibilities­—Buddhivantha 2 or Pithamaha. While one of Upendra’s previous films was titled Buddhivantha, a film titled Pithamaha, starring Rajesh and Ravichandranwas, helmed by KSL Swamy was released in 1985. An official confirmation of the title will be made on the muhurath day.

Upendra TR Chandrashekar

