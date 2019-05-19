Actor-producer Shruti Naidu of 'Premier Padmini' fame turns director

By Express News Service

Shruti Naidu, who started off as a producer for tele serials is overwhelmed with the appreciation that has been pouring in for her first productional silver screen venture, Premier Padmini. The film, starring Jaggesh and directed by Ramesh Indra, was applauded for its content. In fact, today, it completes 25 successful days. This has only pushed producer Shruti to now try her hands at direction too. Now, she will making her debut with the same film she is producing.

“I wanted to take a call on my next venture, but I was waiting to see how Premier Padmini would fare at the box office. Based on the outcome, I am confident to try my hand at other departments.

I had written and directed a short series, Athi Madura Anuraga, but was keen to do a full-length feature film,” says Shruti, adding that despite the space being mostly male-dominated, women directors like Gauri Shinde and Meghna Gulzar have managed to give a different perspective to cinema.

Shruti is looking at a love story, the script of which is has just started writing. “I should probably take of with my directorial project sometime in December. Of being an actor, producer and now turning director. “I get a kick when I’m directing or producing a film. I will start the project only after I lock the script,” she says.