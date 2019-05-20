Best friends Shivarajkumar & Upendra to fight it out at box office

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Box offices clashes seems to be the flavour of the season, especially in the Kannada industry. Even before the August rush (read about it in CE’s edition dated May 20), looks like there will be another one in June.

Best buddies Shivarajkumar and Upendra will compete for screen space when their films, Rustum and I Love You respectively, release on June 14. Director R Chandru, who is producing I Love You under Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises , had recently made an announcement that their film would hit screens on June 14.

Shivarajkumar

Meanwhile, Jayanna Combines, the producers of Rustum, have also confirmed that their film would be coming out in mid-June. The film will get cleared by the Censors sometime this week, after which an official announcement will be made. Even though there is no dearth of films making their way to theatres, it is always interesting when two big-budget films contend at the box office.

Rustum to release in 500 theatres across India

Well-known stunt choreographer Ravi Varma will make his directorial debut with Rustum, which has been creating a buzz in the box-office for a while now. The action-family drama featuring Shivarajkumar in the role of a cop will see the The Century Star in a different avatar. Producer Jayanna, who is also distributing the film, is planning to release it in at least 500 theatres in Karnataka and across India.

A detailed list will be out closer to the release date. What’s interesting also is that the first-time director has managed to rope in actors from different states for this film. B-Town actor, Vivek Oberoi, is playing a pivotal role, Mahendran from Kollywood, Harish Uthaman from Telugu and our very own actor-director Shivamani from Sandalwood, are part of this ensemble cast.

The first song ‘You are my police baby’ from the film was released recently. Rustum’s music is by Anoop Seelin, while cinematography is being handled by Mahendra Simha. The cast also comprises three heroines, including Shraddha Srinath, Mayuri and Rachita Ram.

R Chandru eyes 400 theatres in Karnataka and 600 in Andhra Pradesh

I Love You is a film that Upendra fans have been waiting to watch. No surprise as the Real Star will be back on silver screen after a two-year hiatus. Moreover, the bilingual film, made in Kannada and Telugu, has been creating a hype right after the title (I Love You with a heart-shaped symbol and an emoticon showing a boy and girl about to kiss) was announced.

Now, the director wants to take this film to every nook and cranny of India. Chandru is confident that his film will break all records in terms of the number of screens the film will release in. “We plan to release it in at least 400 theatres in Karnataka and over 600 theatres in Andhra Pradesh,” he says.

With Rachita Ram playing the female lead, along with Sonu

Gowda in a prominent role, I Love You is both a film for classes and masses, and will feature Upendra in three shades. Based on a college love story, the film focuses on the philosophy of love. The songs by doctor- turned-music director Kiran Thotambyle has already hit the charts.