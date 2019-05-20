Darshan turns millionaire with Amar

By Express News Service

Nagshekar’s directorial Amar, which will mark the acting debut of Abhishek Ambareesh, has been creating a huge pre-release buzz. According to Nagshekar, Darshan has a pivotal role in Amar, which will add substantial value to the film. Even though the makers are not revealing much about the Challenging Star’s character, we hear that he will be playing millionaire in the film.

Joru Paattu, the Kodava song featuring Darshan, Abhishek, Tanya Hope, Rachita Ram and Nirup Bhandari, has been trending since the time the track released.

As the countdown begins for the film’s release on May 31, Sandesh production is looking to release Amar in at least 300 theatres in Karnataka, and around 100 theatres across India. The film will also see its international release on June 6. With Satya Hegde as the cameraman, Amar’s music is by Arjun Janya.