Friday fear hits Nakul Govind

By Express News Service

Nakul Govind

A fter twelve years in the industry, 10-film-old actor Nakul Govind, hopes that lady luck will be on his side this Friday. If all goes well, he will play a big role in his upcoming film, Race, which will one of the films seeing its release this week. “I believe that this is a race of life. Director Hemanth Krishna has made it entertaining,” says Nakul, who hails from an agricultural background.

“I have associated in films starring Upendra, Jaggesh and Thriller Manju, and Race will be my eighth film as a hero. In the action drama, Nakul will share space with Shruti R, who plays the female lead, Diwakar of Bigg Boss fame, and Santhosh.Made under the SVR Productions banner, the film has music by Raj Kiran, and cinematography by Chakravarthy.