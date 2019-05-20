Gayathri Iyer and Jayashree in Sushil Nambiar’s directorial debut

By Express News Service

Gayathri Iyer

Gayathri Iyer, who was last seen in Darshan-starrer Jaggu Dada, was part of a Bollywood film, Raid, starring Ajay Devgn. She is now back to doing a Kananda film, which is yet to be titled. This project has Mollywood cinematographer, Sushil Nambiar making his directorial debut in Kannada.

Pradeep Varma, who has previously worked in Adachanegaagi Kshamisi and Damki Damar, will play the hero. This comedy thriller also has Jayashree of Bigg Boss fame. A simple muhurath was held last week after which the film started rolling. Produced by Sanjay, the project is a bilingual made in Kannada and Tamil.