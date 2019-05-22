Home Entertainment Kannada

16/6 Battle of Cricket : Karan Aanand in a docu-drama on Indo-Pak rivalry

Actor Karan Aanand, who has appeared in films like Baby, Lupt and Rangeela Raja, will soon be seen in a docu-drama on the Indo-Pak cricket rivalry.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Actor Karan Aanand, who has appeared in films like Baby, Lupt and Rangeela Raja, will soon be seen in a docu-drama on the Indo-Pak cricket rivalry. Titled 16/6 Battle of Cricket, the film is directed by Manoj Shrivastava, former CEO of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. 

Explaining the film’s concept, Karan shares, “16/6 Battle of Cricket explores the Indo-Pak rivalry in World Cup Cricket using a unique blend of fiction and fact. The documentary part features cricket experts and former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi, Boria Majumdar.” 

Talking about his role, the actor adds, “There are two leads in the fiction portion, who are Indian and Pakistani cricket fans respectively. They have a bet on World Cup matches every four years and the Pakistan side loses always. The film depicts their journey from the ages of of 24 to 52. I’m playing the role of the Pakistani fan.” 

16/6 Battle of Cricket is produced by Raman Raheja of Sports Flashes. The cast also includes Vipin Sharma, Sukhmani and Aanchal Kohli. The film is expected to release in four weeks.

