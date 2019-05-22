Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhinaya’s ‘crush’ with the silverscreen

Starring Arya of Rangibirangi fame and newbie Pratibha, the film has Abhinaya playing a mother’s role. The actor has already shot seven days of her portion. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After a seven year break from the silverscreen,  Abhinaya is back with Crush.    Meanwhile, director Abhi, who has associated with directors such as Pradeep Raj and Lohith, is, for the first time, trying his hand at an independent feature film making, and has managed to rope in the senior actor.

Pratibha

Crush has Vineet Raj Menon scoring the music and Sathish working on cinematography. The director who is through with 50 per cent of shooting, is planning the next schedule in the coming week in Mangaluru.  

Comments

