Bengali theatres artistes dub for Devaki

With an intention to make a film as close to reality as possible, Lohith K , who is directing Devaki, has decided to rope in theatre artistes from Bengal to dub for the film.

Priyanka Upendra

Starring Priyanka Upendra in the lead, the makers have completed shooting and 20 per cent of the film was shot in Kolkata. The same 25 artistes from Bengal, belonging to a theatre group called ENAD, who have been brought on board, has also dubbed for the film. They were in Bengaluru to dub their portions. “Since Devaki is a realistic subject, I am making sure that it has a convincing narration. The screenplay and dialogues have been carefully worked out for each of the languages. However, at the same time, to ensure that it can be understood by audience of different languages.

This women-oriented script, made in Kannada and Tamil, has brought together an interesting star cast. With Priyanka’s daughter Aishwarya Upendra making her debut in an important role, Devaki will also see Bollywood actor Sanjeev Jaiswal. The latter is known for his role as Kasab in Ramgopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11, and has a pivotal character to play in Lohith’s directorial.

Produced by Raveesh and Akshay, the film has Nobin Paul scoring music, and HC Venu cranking the camera.

Devaki is now in the post production stages, and is likely to release in June.