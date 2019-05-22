Home Entertainment Kannada

Director AP Arjun doubles as director and producer of KISS

Arjun has replaced producer Ravi Kumar of Rashtrakuta Pictures; film will release under AP Arjun Films 

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service
A still from KISS

Director AP Ajrun is all set to double up as producer of much-hyped film, KISS. The exchange of hands took place after a mutual decision between Arjun and former producer Ravi Kumar of Rashtrakuta Pictures.

The film that marks the debut of Viraat and Sreeleela on silverscreen, will be out under the banner AP Arjun Films, which will the director’s first productional venture. Arjun will make an official announcement on this front soon. 

The film--which will see Aporva Gowda making a special appearance--has taken longer than anticipated, and will soon reach the censor board. It is likely to be ready for release either in the end of June or by the first week of July.

KISS has created a stir with its cast, especially the leads, posters and songs composed by V Harikrishna. The cinematography has been handled by AJ Shetty.

