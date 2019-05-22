Director AP Arjun doubles as director and producer of KISS

A Sharadhaa By

A still from KISS

Director AP Ajrun is all set to double up as producer of much-hyped film, KISS. The exchange of hands took place after a mutual decision between Arjun and former producer Ravi Kumar of Rashtrakuta Pictures.

The film that marks the debut of Viraat and Sreeleela on silverscreen, will be out under the banner AP Arjun Films, which will the director’s first productional venture. Arjun will make an official announcement on this front soon.

The film--which will see Aporva Gowda making a special appearance--has taken longer than anticipated, and will soon reach the censor board. It is likely to be ready for release either in the end of June or by the first week of July.

KISS has created a stir with its cast, especially the leads, posters and songs composed by V Harikrishna. The cinematography has been handled by AJ Shetty.