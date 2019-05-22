First look poster of  Brahmachari dropped

Home Entertainment Kannada

A poster from Brahmachari

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sathish Ninasam-starrer Brahmachari, which kicked off shoot sometime in mid-April, has completed 70 per cent of the shoot. City Express got hold of the first look poster of Chandra Mohan’s directorial, which projects Sathish in a different role compared to his other films. 

Produced by Uday K Mehta, the film stars Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead. For the first time, she is paired opposite Sathish. With the tagline ‘100 % virgin’, the film has been garnering a lot of interest.  
About the new-age film which promises to provide high-voltage entertainment, Uday says, “If you are single, then you are called Brahmachari meaning bachelor. Howevever, we are highlighting the tagline because not all bachelors are actually virgins today. However, in this film, Ramu is a strict bachelor who comes across Sunita played by Aditi. The film is mostly based on these two leads.”

Even as they plan to resume their next schedule from May 25, and work on completing the talkie portions, meanwhile will unveil the poster on Friday. The film’s music is composed by Dharma Vish and four of the songs will be shot in the coming days. While Dattatreya will play a pivotal role in Brahmachari, this comedy film’s cinematography is being handled by V Ravi.

