Here’s why Anant Nag will make  this ‘weekend’ perfect 

By Express News Service

This is going to be a weekend of a different kind. With Shringeri Suresh’s directorial Weekend starring Anant Nag in a special role, explore the lives of the working class. “I am waiting for the verdict of the audience ,” says the director, who managed to convince the senior actor to play a pivotal role in his film. 
Weekend, which features newcomers, including hero Milind and heroine Sanjana Burli, will see its release this Friday. “Anant Nag is my trump card.

A still from Weekend

If he had not agreed, I wouldn’t have done this film at all. Today, if at all the film is releasing in more than 100 theatres, it is only because of the veteran actor. I had approached him saying that I am doing a film about techies and their weekend plans, and when he saw the script, he liked the story, screenplay and his character,” says Suresh. 

Weekend’s music by Manoj, has cinematography by Sashi, and also marks the debut of Milind, who is film producer Manjunath’s son.“We were taking auditions and Milind, who had just finished his engineering, was coming to watch the auditions that were taking place at the producer’s office. I just asked if he wanted to audition, and he said ‘yes’. That’s how we finalised our film’s hero.

Even Milind’s father was not aware that he would be cast in the film,” says Suresh, who has worked as a co-director in over 90 odd films, and has associated with Ravichandran and Upendra.  Weekend will be his fourth outing as director. “I mostly look at associate with newcomers since I have figured out how to work with them,” he says.

