Prabhas confirms Saaho release date in the new poster

By Express News Service

Actor Prabhas surprised his fans earlier today by sharing a new poster of his much-awaited multilingual film, Saaho, on his Instagram page. He also announced that the action entertainer will be released on August 15.

The new poster shows Prabhas with an intense look on his face, wearing a leather jacket and a pair of dark glasses. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote: “Here it is darlings, for all of you. The new official poster of my next film Saaho.

See you in theatres on 15th August!” The makers recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film, and excluding a couple of songs and some patchwork, the shooting of Saaho has been completed.Saaho is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.