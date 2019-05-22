Rajkummar, Mouni wrap shooting for Made in China

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Made in China. The comedy-drama tells the story of a Gujarati businessman named Raghu (Rajkummar) and his supportive wife, Rukmini (Mouni). Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Mikhil Mansule, who directed the 2016 Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju.

Speaking to us about his Hindi film debut, Mikhil said, “We have officially wrapped up Made in China. The edit is almost complete and the producers are looking into the release. The film is about a struggling Gujarati entrepreneur and his extraordinary journey to China.”

On his lead actors, he added, “As a first-time director in Bollywood, I had a great experience working with Rajkummar. Mouni has played an unusual role, different from her earlier appearances. I had a good time working with her as well.”

Made in China also stars Boman Irani and Sumit Vyas. The film was initially scheduled for release on Independence Day, this year but has been shifted to August 30.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. His upcoming films include Mental Hai Kya and Turram Khan. Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut in Gold. She is also a part of Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra.