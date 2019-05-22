Suniel Shetty is Pailwaan’s Sarkar

By Express News Service

Not even in my wild imagination had I thought that Suniel Shetty would be part of Pailwaan. That’s because, he has never done a south Indian film so far,” says director S Krishna, adding that the Bollywood actor will be featured as Sarkar in the film. It was the lead actor, Sudeep, who took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to reveal the actor’s first look “Presenting SARKAR from #Pailwaan His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him. (sic).”

Suniel Shetty

For his first role in a Kannada film, he has undergone a makeover. “Suniel will be playing a pivotal role which will add value to Pailwaan. While I had written a role that required a prominent personality, I had never thought that Suniel would be playing it. It was when Sudeep heard the character, he suggested that ‘Suniel anna’ could be brought on board.

We just decided to give it a try, and after Sudeep spoke to him, Suniel Shetty said he would take it up if the character was really good. When we went and narrated the content, he liked the role and after going through the script, he agreed to be a part of the film,” says Krishna, who is confident that Suniel will completely justify the character.

Pailwaan is Krishna’s first productional venture to be made under RRR Motion Pictures. Sudeep will be seen as a boxer and wrestler. The film consists of an ensemble cast and has B-Town artistes — Akanksha Singh and Sushanth Singh--also making their foray into Kannada. The film that has Arjun Janya scoring music and cinematography by R Karunakar, will be simultaneously be dubbed and released in at least eight languages.