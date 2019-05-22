Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra’s film to go with Buddhivantha 2

The makers of Upendra’s upcoming film were deciding between Pithamaha and Buddhivantha 2 for its title.

The makers of Upendra’s upcoming film were deciding between Pithamaha and Buddhivantha 2 for its title. They have now chosen to go with the latter. Maurya D N who is helming a project for the Real star says: “From the time I started my script, I had Buddivantha and Pithamaha in mind. Since one of Upendra’s films was already titled Bhuddhivanta, I was looking for another name.

But I came back to Buddhivantha since the title fits the story. We had no choice but to with this.  However, it has nothing to do with Uppi’s previous film.  The title is based on Upendra’s character, an intellectual one.  This film will feature Upendra in a dual role and will have Aditya featuring as an antagonist for the first time. Made under Crystal Paark Cinemas, the film has Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj playing female leads. 

