Subject of Madhuchandra’s next is mobile de-addiction 

By Express News Service

With people glued to their mobile screens for several hours, the subject for director Madhuchandra’s next film will be based on de-addiction from phones. “It is the need of the hour,” says Madhuchandra, who is struggling to zero-in on a suitable title.

Starring Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj in the leads, the film is through with 50 per cent of the shoot. Simultaneously, discussions are on to find a catchy title for the light-hearted film, which targets all age

groups. Interestingly, the film also features popular standup comic, Sudha Baragur, in a pivotal role, along with Achyuth Kumar.

“For our film, we plan to create a de-addiction centre at Shathayu, Doddabalapur, where major portions of the film will be shot,” says MadhuChandra.Technician Ravindranath, who has worked in SS Rajamouli’ss magnum opus, Baahubali is the film’s DoP. Shamanth Nag, who has scored music for a webseries, will be composing the music.