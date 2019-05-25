Bell Bottom  hits 100 days, actor Rishab in demand

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, who made his debut as a full-fledged hero in Bell Bottom, is thrilled. On Friday, the film directed by Jayathirtha hit the 100-day mark, which is a big deal in today’s scenario. “Films are gauged by the number of shows at single-screen theatres and multiplexes.

A film with a superstar recovers their investment in the first three days. To top it, along with a couple of Kannada film release, we also have to compete with other language films coming every week. With all this competition, Bell Bottom having a successful 100 day run in 20-plus centres is something my team and I am proud of,” says Rishab.

The success has only pushed the actor to shoulder bigger responsibilities. Offers have been pouring in for Rishab, we’re told. “As of now, I am committed to Samarth Kadkol’s Antogoni Shetty. I have another film which is directed by Karan. This yet-to-be-titled project will also see me working as a creative director. I am also in discussion with a couple of other directors too,” he says.

In between his acting schedule, Rishab is also determined to start with his directorial this year. “Starting of this year is sure. However, I would want to officially talk about it once I am ready with the project,” he says.